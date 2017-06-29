NNZL recalling its IS900E and IS1200E series packs

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 09:46

Narva New Zealand Limited (NNZL) is recalling its Projecta Intelli-Start Jumpstarter IS900E and IS1200E series packs due to a potential overheating issue, resulting in self-ignition, during and/or after use. The safety and wellbeing of customers is our number one priority and as a result, the company has decided to take this action.

Anyone who has purchased one of these jumpstarter packs should stop using the product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Alternatively, you may contact NNZL on its dedicated Product Action Hotline 0800 336 688 between 10am and 10pm Monday to Sunday or visit www.recall-jumpstarter.co.nz to arrange return of the product for a full refund.

NNZL has sold the Projecta Intelli-Start Jumpstarter IS900E and IS1200E series packs in New Zealand since October 2016. In Australia, where the product has also been sold, there have been five reports of the battery component of the packs overheating after jumpstarting a vehicle, and in 3 of these it caught alight. There have been no reported injuries. Similar recall action is being undertaken in Australia.

NNZL sells another product in the Projecta Intelli-Start range: the 1500A 12V Lithium Workshop Jumpstarter (IS1500). This product is powered by a different battery pack which is not affected by the overheating issue, and is not being recalled.

NNZL has ceased distribution of the IS900E and IS1200E series jumpstarter packs while it investigates the cause of the issue with these products. NNZL will not return these products to the market until the cause of the problem has been identified and resolved by the manufacturer.

NNZL understands this may cause inconvenience for customers and we are working to rectify the issues as safely and swiftly as possible.

Please call our dedicated Product Action Hotline 0800 336 688 if you have any questions or concerns.