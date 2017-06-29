OneSmart awarded Travel Money Card of the Year

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 10:06

Air New Zealand has scooped the Canstar Travel Money Awards with its OneSmart card awarded Travel Money Card of the Year.

Evaluating the fees and benefits of all travel cards offered in New Zealand, Canstar has named OneSmart the leading choice with judges recognising its competitive exchange rates, low fees and Airpoints Dollars rewards.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager Loyalty Mark Street says OneSmart members value the complete control the prepaid card offers, with a key feature the ability to lock in an exchange rate in up to nine currencies before travelling.

"Customers can use their OneSmart card as they would any credit or debit card at home and overseas - with the added benefit of earning Airpoints Dollars on their spend.

"OneSmart takes the guesswork out of managing money on the go, with our app giving instant balance updates and a seamless way to top up and transfer funds between currencies - a great feature for customers touring several countries."

OneSmart is a prepaid debit card which can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs and make purchases wherever MasterCard is accepted globally. The card has been used in 188 countries across all six continents - including Antarctica.

Customers can load up to nine currencies on their OneSmart card - NZD, AUD, CAD, EUR, GBP, HKD, JPY, SGD and USD. Currency can be purchased before travel, meaning it’s possible to lock in a favorable exchange rate and spend with confidence overseas.