New national Managing Partner appointed for Grant Thornton NZ

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 10:23

Leading accounting and advisory firm Grant Thornton New Zealand has announced the appointment of Russell Moore as National Managing Partner. Russell replaces Tim Downes from 1 July 2017.

Moore has over 20 years’ experience in the Auckland and London financial markets and is a financial advisory partner with Grant Thornton.

Grant Thornton New Zealand’s Board Chair, Pam Newlove said, "Russell’s appointment comes with the full support of the Board and our Partners; by taking up this mantle, he will continue to develop our strategy and the firm’s growth".

Tim Downes steps down from the role after three and a half years and will continue as a senior advisory partner. He added, "I have worked closely with Russell over the past decade and I am delighted that the Board has chosen such a strong individual to continue our focus on creating an exceptional working experience for our team members throughout the country, and to lead the charge in unlocking the potential for growth in our clients".

Incoming National Managing Partner, Russell Moore says that many industries are facing disruption and the accounting market is no exception.

"I’m excited and privileged to be leading a firm with the agility and resolve to navigate the challenges of a rapidly changing business landscape, and I’m looking forward to supporting our people to do the same for the dynamic businesses we advise," said Moore.