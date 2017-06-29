EPIC 2017 to focus on 'best practice, innovation and diversity'

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 10:28

Minister for Ethnic Communities, Judith Collins, will tomorrow address the annual EPIC NZ (Ethnic People in Commerce) conference at Sky City Convention Centre which will bring together New Zealand’s ethnically diverse business community.

EPIC NZ will strengthen the links between government and the ethnically diverse business community, while providing valuable insights into digital disruption, innovation, and how to succeed in an ever changing global economy.

"Diversity is essential for the growth of New Zealand’s businesses. Research shows diversity helps build a stronger economy and creates jobs by encouraging innovation, deepening links with international markets and providing the skills we need for growth," says Ms Collins.

Small Business Minister Jacqui Dean will also attend the conference this year to address the large number of small businesses in the audience. The conference provides information and support to help small businesses thrive.

"We want to ensure all businesses, including small and medium businesses have the opportunity to realise the benefits from innovation and diversity. EPIC NZ will showcase the New Zealand business story, new trends, and provides a platform to connect participants with inspiring business leaders," says Ms Collins.

"I am pleased to see that government agencies will also be in attendance, to provide businesses with the opportunity to engage and access the support and services available to them."

"EPIC NZ helps build links and connections between ethnic communities and the broader New Zealand business community. New Zealand’s diverse and growing population brings a range of skills and experience that can help create jobs and opportunities for all New Zealanders."

Further information including the conference programme and speakers is available on the Office of Ethnic Communities website: https://ethniccommunities.govt.nz/events/epicnz-conference-auckland-30-june-2017