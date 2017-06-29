Copyright law review first step to a modern balance for NZ - InternetNZ

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 14:02

InternetNZ today welcomes the Government’s terms of reference for a review of New Zealand copyright law.

"Getting the copyright balance right is key for unlocking the creative potential of the Internet in New Zealand," says Andrew Cushen, InternetNZ’s Deputy Chief Executive.

"The Internet has opened new ways to make and market creative content from New Zealand to audiences around the world. The terms of reference released today are an encouraging start to realising that potential.

"A modern balance for copyright could unlock further benefits of new technology for New Zealand, particularly in our schools and businesses, while maintaining protections for our local creative industries. This is about a balance that boosts the innovative and creative potential of New Zealand," says Cushen.

InternetNZ looks forward to engaging with this review process. We welcome broad dialogue about how to find a copyright balance that works for all New Zealanders both today and in decades to come. As part of that dialogue, InternetNZ will be releasing a position paper on copyright later in 2017.