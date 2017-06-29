Business confidence: Kiwis can fly

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 13:46

The New Zealand economy has excellent upwind speed, according to the June ANZ Business Outlook survey.

A net 25% of businesses are optimistic about the year ahead. That’s up 10 points on the month prior and is the highest level since September 2016. Sentiment lifted across all sectors but most notably for agriculture. The service sector sits at the bow (+33).

"It’s all go," said ANZ Chief Economist Cameron Bagrie.

"Our confidence composite indicator is pointing to GDP growth in excess of 4%. We don’t think the economy actually has the capacity to grow that fast from here, given capacity pressures such as skilled staff shortages. But the intent is clearly there."

June highlights include:

- A net 43% of businesses expect better times for their own business. That’s up 5 points on last month and the highest reading since July 2014. Agriculture has stormed to the front.

- Investment intentions lifted to +27 (average 13).

- Employment intentions were unchanged at +24.

- Profit expectations rose from +28 to +30 (average 10). Better profitability expectations are reflected in appetites to invest.

- Export intentions fell from +31 to +27, still higher than two months ago.

- Residential construction intentions fell sharply from +45 to +18. That would be a worry if sustained. Commercial construction intentions fell from +37 from +29.

- Firms’ pricing intentions lifted from +30 to +31, the highest since February 2014. Inflation expectations remained steady at 2%.

- A net 31% of businesses expect it to be tougher to get credit in 12 months’ time.

- The equivalent seasonally adjusted estimates rose pretty much across the board.

"Westernised countries are struggling to achieve rates of growth that have been historically typical. The mismatch between the ‘hard’ data and ‘soft’ data that’s become apparent locally is also evident offshore. Productivity growth is weak, debt levels are high, demographics are less supportive and the global credit wheels are no longer spinning as fast.

"New Zealand faces similar challenges but unlike a lot of countries, policy manoeuvrability is reasonable; fiscal credentials are strong (and policy will turn expansionary); the commodity cycle (and trend) is supportive; and migration is strong - though that does mean more infrastructure pressure. Large sectors such as tourism are booming and boutique sectors such as pipfruit, hops, kiwifruit, and viticulture are getting scale.

"We’re expecting GDP annual growth to lift back north of 3% by the end of the year."