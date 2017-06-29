Rockit Apple wins supreme export award

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 15:44

Miniature apple grower and exporter Rockit Global Ltd has been crowned ExportNZ, Hawke’s Bay ASB Exporter of the Year at the awards dinner last night. Rockit Global Ltd has the international license for the Rockit Apple variety which are delicious, bite-sized apples marketed in handy packaging. The unique product positioning in the snack market and away from commodity apples saw Rockit Global Ltd also win the Napier Port Industry Trail Blazer Award. Austin Mortimer, Chief Executive, Rockit Global Limited said, ‘We are absolutely delighted to receive this recognition from Export NZ. The Rockit team have worked extraordinarily hard to build a world leading innovative apple snack brand."

"We are now growing Rockit apples in 9 countries and selling in 29, but have big plans to expand into even more markets within the next 12 months. We are very proud of the success to date and look forward to building on it over the coming years."

Austin is currently in New York promoting Rockit at North America’s largest Food Fair. "We are working closely with NZTE to position Rockit in the North American market. The response to our product is always amazing. Consumers love the sweet, juicy miniature apple and innovative branding."

Rockit aims to fill the demand for 100% natural snacks with no additives or preservatives. Rockit apples are natures perfect healthy snack food for busy consumers on the go.

Rockit Apple Snacks have sold out since commercialisation. "We‘re keen for consumers to put down unhealthy, artificial snacks and to give themselves a treat to our natural and delicious apples that have been washed and packaged so they’re ready to eat, whenever, where ever." "The amazing response to our product shows that consumers desire 100% pure snacks that are packed full of goodness and convenient," Mr Mortimer added.