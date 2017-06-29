NZWSI Market Report: Wool market loses further ground

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 15:44

New Zealand Wool Services International Limited’s CEO, Mr John Dawson reports that today’s market was down due to a combination of slower demand and a slightly stronger New Zealand dollar.

South Island price levels have now come more into line with their North Island counterparts.

The weighted indicator for the main trading currencies compared to the last sale on the 22nd June was marginally stronger by 0.24 percent.

Compared with last week’s North Island sale crossbred fleece was generally up to 2 percent cheaper, early shorn second shear 1 to 2 percent cheaper and short length second shear unchanged to 2 percent cheaper. Fine lambs were firm with coarser lambs up to 3 percent cheaper. Oddments were firm.

Next sale on the 6th July comprises approximately 9,800 bales of North Island wool.