Ports of Auckland not directly affected by global cyber-attack

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 16:20

Ports of Auckland has not been directly affected by the global cyber-attack, contrary to some erroneous media reports.

We are currently working to assist one of our customers, Maersk Lines, which has been affected.

The attack has disrupted Maersk’s normal channels of communication with ports, and we are working with them to get around this issue.

There will some impact on the speed with which we are able to handle Maersk containers, though at this stage we are not expecting significant delays at the port.

Should the situation change we will provide a further update.