Ports of Auckland not directly affected by global cyber-attack

|
[ login or create an account ]
Ports of Auckland has not been directly affected by the global cyber-attack, contrary to some erroneous media reports.
We are currently working to assist one of our customers, Maersk Lines, which has been affected.
The attack has disrupted Maersk’s normal channels of communication with ports, and we are working with them to get around this issue.
There will some impact on the speed with which we are able to handle Maersk containers, though at this stage we are not expecting significant delays at the port.
Should the situation change we will provide a further update.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.