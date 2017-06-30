Update on Vero's application to acquire Tower

|
The Commerce Commission has agreed to extend the date for its final decision on Vero Insurance’s application seeking clearance to purchase 100% of the shares in Tower.
The Commission sent Vero a Letter of Unresolved Issues on 16 June 2017 that outlined the areas it was continuing to investigate concerning competition issues in the provision of domestic house and contents insurance and private motor vehicle insurance.
Vero requested the extension to provide additional time to respond to the Commission's letter, and for the Commission to take into account recent developments on Vero's purchase offer. The new decision date is 26 July 2017.
The Commission is not seeking any further submissions on this application.
