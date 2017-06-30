Huge growth potential in developing Breakwater Bay - NPDC

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 10:05

New Plymouth District Council is considering the potential for Breakwater Bay developments to boost the region’s economy.

The bay, at the eastern end of the port where cafes and recreation businesses are grouped, could have a marina development, better connections to the Coastal Walkway and more leisure and shopping opportunities.

And in the wake of New Zealand’s America’s Cup win, when the international yachting fraternity’s attention will be on our country more than ever before, the timing could be perfect.

Councillor Murray Chong says Port Taranaki makes a significant contribution to the Taranaki economy and the areas of the port that are accessible to the public make for a great day out.

"But is it an under-developed jewel in our crown?" asks Mr Chong.

"Marina developments in other regional ports - like Picton, Nelson, Napier and Whangarei - have generated jobs and business with new leisure and shopping precincts. Some have drawn hotels too.

"It could also attract international yachts - maybe trans-Tasman races - and bring more competitors to our fishing tournaments.

"Our coastal attractions and links to the sea are an important part of our history and key to our appeal. We need to make the most of them."

Says Councillor Alan Melody: "The question is whether the public wants this to be one of the areas that the Council focuses its efforts, in partnership with Port Taranaki and Ngati Te Whiti.

"We’ve got a survey up on newplymouthnz.com/Top10 and we’d really like to get the public’s feedback on how important this is to them."

Port Taranaki, NPDC, and Ngati Te Whiti already have a working relationship at the Ngamotu Beach area of the port. Port Taranaki owns the land but has made it available to the public for recreational use, while NPDC maintains the amenities such as toilets, open spaces, picnic tables, benches and play equipment. Ngati Te Whiti, a hapu of Te Atiawa, is mana whenua.