SeaDragon audited financial results released

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 10:31

SeaDragon Limited (NZX:SEA) today reports its audited financial results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2017. Please find attached a copy of the annual report and s209 notice.

The Board feels these results belie the significant achievements of the past year. As we work to drive capacity utilisation in our new refinery and to build demand for higher value customised products, we have experienced longer lead times than expected to secure orders, which impacted full year sales revenue for the year to 31 March 2017. Normalised EBITDA loss for the year was $(4.4) million, larger than last year’s normalised EBITDA loss of $(0.4) million.

With regards to our going concern, our position has improved significantly from last year. We believe we have a sufficient cash runway for the next twelve months, allowing us time to focus upon customer orders. Cash on hand at the end of March stood at $4.9 million and the Company still has the ability to draw on up to $1 million of the $3 million convertible loan notes facility with Comvita.

We continue to believe SeaDragon offers its customers and the global market a unique proposition: agile, state-of-the-art fish oil refining capabilities; global supply relationships and the assurance of a reputation for producing high-quality marine sourced bioactive compounds. We have put in place many of the pieces we believe are required for SeaDragon to thrive in Omega-3 markets. Although the outcome for the next year contains some uncertainty, we believe success is simply a matter of persistence and time. The board continues to look to the year ahead and beyond with confidence.