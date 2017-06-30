Number of accredited Living Wage employers nears 80

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 11:15

More and more employers are leading the way with fair wages by becoming Accredited Living Wage Employers, as the new list of employers is announced in Auckland today.

The Living Wage is defined as a wage which allows workers and their families to not only survive but to participate in society. The current New Zealand Living Wage rate is $20.20.

One of the new Living Wage Employers is Wiri Licencing Trust, a community-owned trust with business interests in commercial properties and hospitality, that distributes profits to local community organisations.

Wiri Licencing Trust Chairman Alan Johnson says that the community-owned business has a broader social responsibility to the people they serve, including their staff.

"It concerned us that some of our staff weren’t able to basically lead a decent life on the wages we were paying. We didn’t think that was just," Alan says.

"We decided to initially lift everyone’s wages to at least the Living Wage and we joined the Living Wage Movement after that.

"It’s about building a business that can sustain on Living Wages, not having to reply on low wages. It’s a choice that businesses need to make about what business model they work to."

The Convenor of Living Wage Movement Aotearoa New Zealand Annie Newman congratulates Wiri Licencing Trust and all the other Accredited Living Wage Employers for leading the way with decent wages.

"Wiri Licencing Trust is just one of the new Accredited Employers. A diverse range of new businesses and organisations have come on board this year, with the total number of Accredited Employers nearing 80 - a huge success," Annie says.