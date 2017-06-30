Mother Earth launch new 'Nuts About Superseeds'

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 11:06

Mother Earth has combined the super goodness of five nutritious seeds into one super new creation - introducing Nuts About Superseeds.

The newest addition to the range of gluten free Nuts About bars features a delicious blend of linseed, chia, sunflower, pumpkin, and sesame seeds. Along with tasty peanuts and almonds, new Nuts About Superseeds packs a nutritional punch of protein and fibre.

Mother Earth Brand Manager, Julia Turner, says: "New Nuts About Superseeds is designed to be a naturally nutritious boost of energy, with plant-based protein - it’s a delicious snack, with the added bonus of being gluten free."

Nuts About Superseeds has a 3-star health rating, and is made with more than 70% nuts and seeds. All six bars in the new-look Nuts About range are gluten free and have no artificial colours or flavours.

Now available in brand new packaging in leading supermarkets nationwide, each box of Mother Earth Nuts About Superseeds contains 5 bars for an RRP of $4.69.

