Historic Equal Pay Settlement comes into force midnight

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 12:52

From midnight, tonight (1 July) the celebrations will begin in earnest as the reality of their big pay rise sinks in for 55,000 care and support workers in aged care, disability services and home support.

These are workers included in the historic Equal Pay Settlement which has resulted in one of the biggest increases in pay for any group of workers in New Zealand history.

Kristine Bartlett, who took the Equal Pay case which resulted in this Settlement, says many of her co-workers are overjoyed while for others the reality has yet to sink in.

"There will be so many happy people. When they finally get the first two weeks of their new pay, they’ll see the difference it makes and can actually do a little bit of celebrating," says Kristine.

"They’ll be looking at their pay slips and trying to believe that after all these years they’ve finally been rewarded for the hard work they do, and they deserve this so, so much. I’m so happy for them and I’m so happy the union stepped up and made this happen.

"For me, it really hasn’t sunk in and I’ll believe it when I see it in my bank account. Then I can say it has happened, because I’m still in a dream and I’ve been in a dream for quite some time," she says.

"We’re very pleased that this fantastic deal worth $2.06 billion is going to deliver this pay increase for these 55,000 workers," says E tÅ« Assistant National Secretary, John Ryall.

"We will be celebrating across the country."

Meanwhile, John says work continues to win the same deal for community disability support workers, funded by the Ministry of Social Development, and "we are fast reaching a settlement on that", says John.

Mental health support workers aren’t covered either with a pay equity claim lodged on their behalf with the Employment Relations Authority earlier this month.

"These were two groups which were left out initially but they need to be included," says John.