Penalty judgment in the case of FMA v Warminger

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 13:47

The High Court imposed a total penalty of $400,000 on Mark Warminger for two contraventions of the Securities Markets Act 1988.

Venning J found that the starting point for the two contraventions was a penalty of $500,000 and applied a reduction in penalty of $100,000 to recognise Mr Warminger’s personal circumstances.

As a result of the pecuniary penalty order Mr Warminger automatically received a 5 year management ban.

The penalty judgment notes that "the Court has found it was deliberate conduct by a very experienced market trader in an attempt to take advantage of parties on the other side of the transaction."

A copy of the penalty judgment can be found here: fma.govt.nz/assets/Decisions/170630-Judgment-CIV2015-404-1727.pdf.

The FMA is currently considering the penalty judgment.

The original judgment is currently being appealed by Mr Warminger and cross appealed by the FMA.

A copy of the original judgment can be found here: fma.govt.nz/assets/Decisions/170303-Judgment-CIV2015-404-1727.pdf.