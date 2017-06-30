Penalty judgment in the case of FMA v Warminger

|
[ login or create an account ]
The High Court imposed a total penalty of $400,000 on Mark Warminger for two contraventions of the Securities Markets Act 1988.
Venning J found that the starting point for the two contraventions was a penalty of $500,000 and applied a reduction in penalty of $100,000 to recognise Mr Warminger’s personal circumstances.
As a result of the pecuniary penalty order Mr Warminger automatically received a 5 year management ban.
The penalty judgment notes that "the Court has found it was deliberate conduct by a very experienced market trader in an attempt to take advantage of parties on the other side of the transaction."
A copy of the penalty judgment can be found here: fma.govt.nz/assets/Decisions/170630-Judgment-CIV2015-404-1727.pdf.
The FMA is currently considering the penalty judgment.
The original judgment is currently being appealed by Mr Warminger and cross appealed by the FMA.
A copy of the original judgment can be found here: fma.govt.nz/assets/Decisions/170303-Judgment-CIV2015-404-1727.pdf.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.