New venues will add to Capital vibrancy - TIA

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 13:48

In a week when visitors to Wellington are painting the town red, the city’s hoteliers are throwing their support behind plans to attract more travellers to the Capital.

"The value of tourism to Wellington’s economy is never more apparent than when we can clearly see prides of Lions fans exploring our city, enjoying our hospitality and supporting our retailers," Tourism Industry Aotearoa Wellington hotel sector chairman Steve Martin says.

"They’re especially valuable during winter, which is normally a quiet time for the holiday market in Wellington."

Commercial accommodation in Wellington has been full, with many fans choosing to stay in the region all week.

However, Lions fans only come every 12 years and the city has plenty of scope to attract more big events to Wellington at other times, Mr Martin says.

"The Wellington hotel sector is fully supportive of the planned new Convention Centre and the recent proposal to develop a major regional concert arena. Adding these two new venues to the city would mean we could target lucrative new markets for conferences and major international entertainers.

"We are confident that this investment will pay dividends, contributing to jobs and business growth, not to mention building on the vibrancy Wellington offers its residents."

The hotel sector is keen to work with the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency and Wellington City Council to achieve progress on the venue plans.