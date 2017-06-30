NZ economy ticking over - BusinessNZ

|
[ login or create an account ]
The BusinessNZ Planning Forecast for the June 2017 quarter shows positive performance in the New Zealand economy.
Construction, tourism and agriculture are performing at a strong level and the services and manufacturing sectors are showing solid expansion.
The global economy despite significant issues is more positive than in the recent past, and international economic sentiment, as in New Zealand, is picking up.
BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said there were a number of risks to the economy - including housing cost escalation, household debt and infrastructure pressures - but most economic indicators were trending up.
The BusinessNZ Economic Conditions Index is now at 10 for the June 2017 quarter, up 1 on the last quarter, and down 8 on a year ago.
The Economic Conditions Index tracks 33 economic indicators including GDP, export volumes, commodity prices, inflation, debt and business and consumer confidence.
The BusinessNZ Planning Forecast for the June 2017 quarter is on www.businessnz.org.nz.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.