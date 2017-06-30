NZ economy ticking over - BusinessNZ

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 14:07

The BusinessNZ Planning Forecast for the June 2017 quarter shows positive performance in the New Zealand economy.

Construction, tourism and agriculture are performing at a strong level and the services and manufacturing sectors are showing solid expansion.

The global economy despite significant issues is more positive than in the recent past, and international economic sentiment, as in New Zealand, is picking up.

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope said there were a number of risks to the economy - including housing cost escalation, household debt and infrastructure pressures - but most economic indicators were trending up.

The BusinessNZ Economic Conditions Index is now at 10 for the June 2017 quarter, up 1 on the last quarter, and down 8 on a year ago.

The Economic Conditions Index tracks 33 economic indicators including GDP, export volumes, commodity prices, inflation, debt and business and consumer confidence.

The BusinessNZ Planning Forecast for the June 2017 quarter is on www.businessnz.org.nz.