Feds' commend Government on investment in global agriscience

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 16:52

Federated Farmers commends the Government on investment of $11 million towards global agricultural research.

The announcement today, made by Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee, is a progressive step that will drive science and innovation in the agriculture sector.

"There is a great deal of work that governments and farmers worldwide should be collaborating on in the pre-competitive space to not only lift livelihoods in rural sectors, but also improve environmental outcomes," says Federated Farmers’ National Vice President Andrew Hoggard.

"New Zealand is already regarded as a significant player globally in terms of the contribution we make through how we farm and the technologies we are using on-farm."

Federated Farmers was hopeful that this assistance and co-operation would be rewarded with trade benefits.

"Investment in agriculture research is welcome and important, and of course, there is an ongoing need for more investment in agriscience in New Zealand," says Andrew.