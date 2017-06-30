Colliers International wins two PINZ awards

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 17:20

Leading property company Colliers International has won two Property Institute of New Zealand Awards for its rural valuation expertise and its innovative digital portfolio management tool.

The Rural and Agribusiness Valuation team won the Property Business of the Year Award, while the Corporate Solutions team won the Innovation Award.

Colliers International Chief Executive Officer Mark Synnott says he is thrilled the company was recognised for its market-leading innovation.

"The Corporate Solutions team was awarded for Colliers360 - a cloud-based portfolio management tool that uses the concept of ‘portfolio visualisation’ to bring information together within a visual dashboard," he says.

"The Rural and Agribusiness Valuation team was recognised in part for its newly developed in-house database, which offers clients a highly customisable resource capable of tracking market segments.

"Colliers International’s spirit of enterprise is part of what sets us apart, so we’re delighted for our innovations to be lauded."

Don Smith, National Director of Corporate Solutions at Colliers International, says innovation is key to remaining at the leading edge in today’s dynamic and fast-paced world.

"Innovation is part of our DNA and is an essential element that we deliver to our clients," he says

"Property is an information intense industry, and we have a strong focus on the value that information systems can unlock for our clients.

"Colliers360 is at the heart of this. By bringing all portfolio information together within a visual dashboard, our clients can make decisions from a fully informed position."

Smith says the Corporate Solutions team has built a drive for continual innovation into all aspects of its operations.

"We're delighted to have been recognised by the industry for this."

Fiona McKissock, General Manager of Rural and Agribusiness Valuation and Advisory Services, says her team’s innovations helped it win the Property Business of the Year Award.

"Our new in-house valuation tool offers a carefully considered set of functionality within a GIS-based database," she says.

"The database allows us to provide a wide context of data, with the ability to filter the data across multiple criteria.

"We are now very committed to turning this market intelligence into a meaningful and highly customisable resource for our clients - increasing the quality of our services and improving our productivity rates at the same time."

McKissock says the database allows valuers to track market segments and develop regional indices to deliver more value and information to clients.

"This year we have successfully developed our first dairy farming index. We have also developed a sales map tool that includes analyses of recent transactions and trend graphs from a given sector and region.

"The maps have been so well received that they have been adopted by our Australian colleagues, and we are now working towards developing trans-Tasman market updates based on this format."

The Property Institute of New Zealand Awards were held in Queenstown last night. Colliers International picked up two of the five awards.