Salt Creek Wind Farm investment decision

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 17:32

Tilt Renewables announces that it has reached a Financial Investment Decision on its 54 MW Salt Creek Wind Farm project in western Victoria. The project is expected to produce 172 GWh per annum on average once fully commissioned, sufficient to power around 30,000 homes.

The key investment details for the project are included in the attached slides.

The project is expected to take 12 months to construct and will provide in excess of 100 jobs during the construction period.

Given its current highly contracted revenue base, Tilt Renewables has taken a portfolio view to this investment decision in terms of proceeding without a power purchase agreement at this time. However, contracting will be considered post investment commitment depending on pricing and terms.

Following the closure of the Hazelwood power station in Victoria earlier this year and a number of other market factors, forward wholesale electricity prices have risen considerably which support revenue projections in the early years of operation for this project.

We believe the project has good investment fundamentals, supported by proven technology and construction partners and robust long term operations and maintenance arrangements and as such represents an attractive project to contribute to Australia’s Renewable Energy Target.

We look forward to further enhancing our existing positive relationship with the local community through the construction phase of the project and then during its operational life.

Tilt Renewables will continue to progress a range of options within its development pipeline in Australia which is now well diversified geographically and across utility scale wind and solar opportunities.

Moving forward the development focus will also extend to storage technologies and firming capability to address generation intermittency

For more, please follow the link: https://nzx.com/files/attachments/260960.pdf