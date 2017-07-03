Stratasys and Ricoh expand partnership

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 09:24

asman Machinery (Tasman) announced today that it will no longer be a reseller of Stratasys 3D printers in New Zealand and that, as of today, Ricoh New Zealand (Ricoh) will assume their responsibility for sales and support of the Stratasys range of products in New Zealand.

"Since 2009, Tasman has been a reseller of Stratasys 3D Printers in the New Zealand market. In that time we have seen great changes in this exciting industry, including the introduction of the MakerBot range of 3D printers, which has been so successfully sold and supported by Ricoh," says Tasman Machinery Director Clive Harknett.

"Tasman and Ricoh-which has been selling and supporting the MakerBot range of 3D printers-have often exhibited and worked together in order to provide a comprehensive offering designed to meet the needs of New Zealand customers.

"As a natural evolution of this cooperation, Tasman and Ricoh have now decided, in the interests of the New Zealand market, that Ricoh is the party best suited to support the Stratasys product range, moving into the future, in addition to the MakerBot range they already carry."

Ricoh New Zealand Managing Director Mike Pollok says: "We have enjoyed our working relationship with Tasman and look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Stratasys so that we may continue to empower companies and individuals with services and technologies that inspire innovation, enhance sustainability and boost business growth."

"In any change over, there is a period of adjustment, but I want to take this opportunity to personally guarantee Tasman’s existing clients that we will strive to provide exemplary service as well as providing them with other benefits through access to the full range of Ricoh products and services, which are designed to make our clients’ businesses smarter, simpler, faster, leaner and more sustainable."