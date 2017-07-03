Congratulations to the Hi-Growth Launch Programme graduates

|
[ login or create an account ]
Each of the ten organisations has completed the three month workshop-based programme where they have learnt from, and been challenged by, successful and experienced business people to understand and put into action their learnings on topics including strategy, planning, finance, marketing and sales.
Participants have analysed, critiqued and in some cases, changed their approach to aspects of their business in order to help reach their growth potential.
The event featured tradeshow exhibitions showcasing each organisations product or service and a ‘business pitch’ presentation from each of the graduates.
Keynote speaker Andie Spargo, Founder Creative Licence shared what it takes to adopt a brand voice and be an unforgettable ambassador for your business, product or cause, and shared his compelling and highly entertaining stories.
Congratulations and best wishes to each of the graduates:
Batch Development, Alex Hatzipanis
Stratos, Steve Knutson
Hire Access, David Brown
Orbica, Kurt Janssen
McCord Forest Services, Joanna Woods-McCord
DataGenuis, Amar Verma
Edpotential, Charlie Tomlinson
Virtual Medical Coaching, James Hayes
LWA Solutions, Atta Elayyan
Anteater, Peter Randrup
The Hi-Growth Launch Programme is run by CDC in partnership with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.