Congratulations to the Hi-Growth Launch Programme graduates

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 09:51

Each of the ten organisations has completed the three month workshop-based programme where they have learnt from, and been challenged by, successful and experienced business people to understand and put into action their learnings on topics including strategy, planning, finance, marketing and sales.

Participants have analysed, critiqued and in some cases, changed their approach to aspects of their business in order to help reach their growth potential.

The event featured tradeshow exhibitions showcasing each organisations product or service and a ‘business pitch’ presentation from each of the graduates.

Keynote speaker Andie Spargo, Founder Creative Licence shared what it takes to adopt a brand voice and be an unforgettable ambassador for your business, product or cause, and shared his compelling and highly entertaining stories.

Congratulations and best wishes to each of the graduates:

Batch Development, Alex Hatzipanis

Stratos, Steve Knutson

Hire Access, David Brown

Orbica, Kurt Janssen

McCord Forest Services, Joanna Woods-McCord

DataGenuis, Amar Verma

Edpotential, Charlie Tomlinson

Virtual Medical Coaching, James Hayes

LWA Solutions, Atta Elayyan

Anteater, Peter Randrup

The Hi-Growth Launch Programme is run by CDC in partnership with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.