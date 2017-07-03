Comvita completes China Distribution Joint Venture

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 10:06

Comvita Limited (NZX:CVT) confirms that the formation of the Joint Venture (JV) with our long term distribution partner, Shenzhen Comvita Natural Food Co Limited (SCNF), as announced to the market on 5 September 2016, is now complete.

The newly formed JV is named Comvita Food (China) Limited, of which Comvita owns 51%. The JV is operational from 1 July 2017, aligning with the commencement of Comvita’s financial year. 2,830,000 ordinary shares have been issued today as consideration for 51% of the shares in the JV, see attached Listing Rule 7.12.1 disclosure notice.

As communicated on 7 June 2017, Mr Victor Chen has been appointed as General Manager of the newly formed JV and will report to the Chairman of the Board of the JV, Mr Scott Coulter.

The Board of Directors of the JV will comprise;

- Mr Scott Coulter (CEO of Comvita)

- Mr Mark Sadd (CFO of Comvita)

- Mr Wang Xiao (Comvita’s General Manager of China and South East Asia)

- Mr Guangping Zhu (80% shareholder of SCNF)

- Ms Li Sun (20% shareholder of SCNF)

- Mrs Li Wang- (Private Investor)

Comvita CEO Scott Coulter says, "completion and commencement of operations of the JV is a significant milestone for Comvita. Being on the ground inside China is a key building block to our future growth strategy and we remain extremely positive about the future prospects along with the continued evolution of our partnership with SCNF".

- Mr Guangping Zhu is the husband of Mrs Li Wang.