Lyndal Cruikshank Brunt joins Plus4 Insurance Group

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 10:24

Plus4 Insurance Solutions (Plus4), the national insurance advisory and financial services group, today announced that Lyndal Cruickshank Brunt, a Registered Financial Adviser based in Queenstown has joined the group.

Lyndal began her financial services career in 1987 in the fire and general sector covering the Southland region. She subsequently moved into health insurance before establishing her own insurance brokerage in Queenstown in 2001. She has also worked in real estate and property management, runs a wedding and event catering and hire company with her husband, and is an accomplished artist. Lyndal is a Registered Financial Adviser (RFA) and is working towards gaining a National Certificate in Financial Services.

Plus4’s Group General Manager Peter Standish said, "Lyndal is a successful business person who is well-known in Queenstown and the surrounding Central Lakes region. She is enthusiastic and committed to ensuring her clients have insurance appropriate to their needs. We are pleased to welcome Lyndal into the group."

Lyndal says joining Plus4 will help enhance her offering by affording her access to Plus4’s systems and processes, as well as providing the benefit of being part of a group of like-minded professionals.

Established in Nelson in 2008, Plus4 now has over some 45 advisers working from 17 locations between Whangarei and Invercargill. Group members, who have no affiliations with any specific insurance provider, offer unbiased advice tailored to their individual and business clients’ requirements. They work predominantly with small to medium sized enterprises, their owners and their accountants.