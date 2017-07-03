Mackenzie District tourism funding issues outlined to Bennett

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 11:36

Positive Meeting to Discuss Tourism Infrastructure Funding

Very positive" is how Mackenzie District Council Mayor, Graham Smith, describes a recent meeting with Minister of Tourism, Hon. Paula Bennett, to discuss central government funding to support tourism growth in the Mackenzie District.

Mr Smith together with Waitaki Mayor, Gary Kircher, and a representative from Clutha District, met with Hon. Paula Bennett in Queenstown recently.

"The meeting was very positive. I believe Mrs Bennett has a good understanding of the issues small councils are facing and recognises the burden that falls on small populations in areas where large numbers of tourists visit," Mr Smith said.

While the new $100 million tourism infrastructure fund would help, Mr Smith said it was important for a small council such as Mackenzie that projects were fully funded not part funded.

"Partial funding of projects still leaves ratepayers with a significant cost both in construction and ongoing maintenance. This is a concern we put forward to Mrs Bennett."

Mr Smith said Mrs Bennett actively listened to concerns and suggestions raised at the meeting. She recognised that tourism was not just a fun industry’ and that it needed to be paid for, he said.

The Council would apply for money from the tourism infrastructure fund when the first round of funding opened later this year, Mr Smith said. A proposal to improve the infrastructure around Tekapo’s Church of the Good Shepherd was a key project the Council would seek funding for.

Changes to Dog Registration Fees

From 1 July, the fee for registering a rural dog-whether working or domestic- will be $20 in the Mackenzie District Council area.

The Council has streamlined the registration fees for a rural dog and reduced the annual fee for an urban dog.

All rural dogs will incur the same annual fee of $20, a $5 increase from the fee for a working rural dog last year.

"Some owners of domestic dogs living in a rural area were registering a domestic dog as a working dog. Charging the same fee for all rural dogs avoids this issue and simplifies our processes," says Council Planning and Regulations Manager, Nathan Hole.

The annual fee for an unneutered urban dog has decreased from $65 to $60. For a neutered urban dog or an urban dog where the owner has a special owner policy, the annual fee is $40.

Generally, Council incurs greater enforcement and compliance costs in the management of urban dogs.

New Planning and Regulations Manager Appointed

Mackenzie District Council has appointed a new Planning and Regulations Manager.

Suzette van Aswegen started in the job in late June.

Suzette brings 29 years’ experience in local government to the role. She recently returned to New Zealand after working in a wide range of local government executive roles in Western Australia for over a decade. Suzette has also worked as a district planner for the Kaikoura District Council.

She replaces former Planning and Regulations Manager, Nathan Hole, who finished in the role last week.