Shopping centre rebranded as WestCity Waitakere under new ownership

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 14:15

The WestCity shopping centre in Auckland is being rebranded as WestCity Waitakere under new ownership and management from today.

The sale of the regional shopping centre in Henderson was announced in February and the transaction settled today.

Leading property company Colliers International has been appointed by the new owners, family-owned Australian property business Angaet Group, to manage the centre.

Colliers International Real Estate Management National Director Richard James says his team has been working hard behind the scenes over the last six months to refresh the centre’s branding and ensure a smooth transition.

Previously a Westfield shopping centre, it will now be known as WestCity Waitakere.

"We commissioned external research that confirmed the centre not only services Henderson, but also the wider Waitakere catchment - an area that is both substantial and very diverse," James says.

"The new branding embraces WestCity Waitakere’s connection to the natural surroundings and the community it services."

James says Colliers International has engaged an external creative agency to help with the rebranding.

"Visible changes will be rolled out from today, starting with some of the key signage in highly visible areas," he says.

"It’s rather a large task, and we envisage we’ll have all rebranding completed within two to three months."

James says Colliers International has substantial experience in successfully transitioning centres to new owners.

"We have a depth of knowledge across large retail assets that is unrivalled in the New Zealand market, and we can also leverage off our key international relationships," he says.

"WestCity Waitakere has been an iconic shopping destination for the West Auckland community for more than 40 years, and we see huge opportunities ahead.

"The research we commissioned has given us good insights into customers’ wants and needs. We are now undertaking a full strategic review of the asset to see how we can attract greater sales activity."

James says a full-time team of on-site staff will continue to oversee the day-to-day running of the centre, with Colliers International providing property and strategic asset management services.

Angaet Group’s portfolio of assets, which includes 25 other shopping centres around Australia, is owned entirely by the DiMauro family, under the leadership of Nick DiMauro and his son Michael.

Nick DiMauro says WestCity is a vibrant shopping centre, and he is committed to ensuring continuity for WestCity’s retailers and the community.

"We’ve been working hard with Colliers International behind the scenes to ensure we provide the best possible shopping experience for the residents of Waitakere."

WestCity Waitakere is a 36,108sq m regional shopping centre anchored by Countdown, Farmers, The Warehouse and Event Cinemas, as well as a range of local retail offerings. The 5ha site offers 1,492 car parks.

Colliers International’s Real Estate Management team is New Zealand’s largest independent property management and consultancy group.

It draws on global resources and expertise to manage a diverse range of property portfolios, from large multi- tenanted retail and commercial holdings through to smaller individual properties.

The company acts for many of New Zealand’s largest institutions, corporates, private investors and international clients.

Solutions are tailored to meet the needs of individual clients, from comprehensive full-service offerings through to individual components, such as facilities management.

Colliers International’s Real Estate Management team has more than 90 real estate management professionals. It has won RICS New Zealand Awards every year since 2013.