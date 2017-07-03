NZ-Nice now all the way by Emirates A380

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 14:40

Nice in the south of France is now among the list of attractive Europe destinations to which New Zealanders can fly all the way by Emirates A380 daily from Auckland and Christchurch, with a direct connection in Dubai.

At the weekend, Emirates operated its inaugural A380 service to Nice Cote d’Azur International Airport, marking the introduction of the iconic double-decker on the route. Passengers on the first flight were from countries across Africa, Australasia, the Middle East and South Asia.

Replacing the existing Boeing 777-300ER used on this route, the A380 will serve the strong customer demand and bring the total number of global destinations served by the Emirates A380 to 47.

Other favourite destinations to which New Zealanders can fly all the way by Emirates A380 via Dubai include London-Heathrow, London-Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Munich, Dusseldorf, Amsterdam, Rome, Prague, Vienna, Zurich, Copenhagen and Casablanca

All passengers on Emirates flights enjoy over 2,500 free channels of films, TV shows, music, games and podcasts through ice Digital Widescreen, the airline’s multi-award winning in-flight entertainment system, inflight Wi-Fi throughout all aircraft, regionally inspired gourmet cuisine and Emirates’ renowned inflight service from the airline’s multi-national cabin crew comprised of over 135 nationalities.

Once on board the A380, passengers in premium class seating can relax in Emirates’ flat-bed seats and enjoy the Emirates Onboard Lounge. First Class passengers can unwind in their very own Private Suite and prepare for their arrival in the Emirates A380 Shower Spa.

Emirates is the world’s largest A380 operator with 95 of the double-decker aircraft in its fleet and a further 47 on order. The flagship of Emirates’ all wide-body fleet, the A380 is extremely popular with travellers for its comfort and industry-leading onboard features.

At the weekend, Emirates also added Phnom Penh in Cambodia to its global network with the launch of a new daily linked service from Dubai via Yangon in Myanmar. This new service, operated with a Boeing 777 aircraft, broadens the airline’s network in Southeast Asia to 13 cities in eight countries and offers more choices and convenience to passengers travelling between Phnom Penh to Dubai and beyond. It also marks the first time since 2014 that Phnom Penh and Yangon were connected by a direct air link, serving increasing demand for travel between the two fast-developing cities.