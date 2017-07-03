FTA negotiations with the Pacific Alliance trade bloc welcomed

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 15:18

Beef + Lamb New Zealand (B+LNZ) and the Meat Industry Association (MIA) welcome Minister McClay’s announcement that New Zealand will start free trade agreement negotiations with members of the Pacific Alliance trade bloc, including Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

"In the recently-less-certain trade environment, this is a very positive development," said Sam McIvor, CEO of B+LNZ.

"We appreciate the Government’s continued leadership on trade liberalisation which is vital to our sector as approximately 90 percent of our sheepmeat and 83% percent of beef production is exported," McIvor said.

"While sheep and beef exports to this region are currently relatively modest (approximately NZ$22 million in 2016), these are fast-growing economies," said Tim Ritchie, CEO of the MIA.

"Our companies see good potential to grow our exports in the future under an FTA. Mexico, for example has tariffs of 25 percent on beef and 10 percent on sheepmeat," Ritchie said.

"We understand that the Pacific Alliance is interested in building a closer relationship with the Asia-Pacific and this positions New Zealand strategically very well to be a bridge in this wider process," said Ritchie.