Quest Apartment Hotels makes new appointment

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 16:10

New Zealand accommodation group, Quest Apartment Hotels, is proud to announce the appointment of Adrian Turner as its new Group General Manager.

Quest Apartment Hotels New Zealand CEO, Stephen Mansfield, says the new position was created to manage future growth.

The group has plans to open up to 10 new properties in New Zealand over the next 24 months. At present Quest Apartment Hotels New Zealand has 35 properties in New Zealand and Fiji with an annual turnover of more than $65 million.

"Given the size and spread of Quest, the appointment of Adrian is just one of the investments being made to support the business as we enter the next growth phase. His appointment will add significant capability to the operations of the Quest business," says Stephen.

Since moving to New Zealand from the UK over 25 years ago, Adrian has accumulated vast experience working in travel, franchising and business management from developing strategic and business plans, implementation and managing results.

He brings more than 20 years’ experience in travel and tourism to his new role, including senior management and operational positions with major brands such as Hello World and Amadeus. His most recent position before joining Quest Apartment Hotels was with data analytics company, Resurg Group.

Adrian says he will utilise his relationship management skills and operational focus to lead Quest to further success.

"Over the past decade, I have helped steer businesses through many changes and challenges," he says. "I thrive on a challenge and look forward to working with the Quest franchisees and other key stakeholders to enhance the Quest business."