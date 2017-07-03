June registrations of new vehicles reaches all time record

Monday, 3 July, 2017 - 16:58

David Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of the Motor Industry Association says, "Registration of 15,985 vehicles for the month of June is not only the strongest month of June ever but also sets a new monthly record for any month of the year. The previously single strongest month was October 2016 when there were 14,709 new vehicles registered. Year to date the new vehicle sector is 14.6% (10,095 units) ahead of this time last year with 79,131 vehicles registered compared to 69,134 to the end of June 2016."

Passenger car and SUV registrations of 10,181 units were up 10.8% (995 units) on June 2016. There were 5,804 commercial vehicle registrations for the month of June, up by a massive 28.6% (1,291 units) on June 2016 and 22.7% (4,858 units) year to date over this time last year. It was not only the strongest month of June on record for the registration of new commercial vehicles, but the strongest month ever since the MIA began collecting vehicle stats in 1975.

Toyota remains the overall market leader with 21% market share (3,310 units), followed by Ford with 11% (1,689 units) and Holden with 8% market share (1352 units).

Toyota was also the market leader for passenger and SUV registrations with 20% market share (2,011 units) followed by Mazda with 9% (940 units) and Hyundai with 8% market share (829 units). The top selling passenger and SUV models for the month were all taken out by Toyota models, the Toyota Corolla (508 units) followed by the Toyota Highlander (451 units) and the Toyota RAV4 (412 units).

In the commercial sector, Toyota was again the market leader with 22% (1,299 units) followed by Ford with 21% (1,230 units) and Holden a distant third with 11% market share (666 units).

For the month of June, the Ford Ranger remains at the top of the bestselling vehicle model table with 1,178 units, followed by the Toyota Hilux with 964 units, and the Holden Colorado with 650 units. Year to date the top three selling models are Ford Ranger with 4,976 units followed by the Toyota Hilux with 4,065 units and the Holden Colorado with 2,384 units.

For the month of June, four of the top five vehicle segments were dominated by SUV’s and Utes (Pick Up/Chassis Cab), with the Pick Up/Chassis Cab 4x4 being the most dominant with 18% share (2,807 units) followed by with SUV medium segment 15% (2,356 units), then SUV large with 14% (2,178 units), then Pick Up/Chassis Cab 4x2 on 10% (1,652 units), and the 5th being passenger small with 9% and 1,454 units.

"While the 2017 Agricultural Fieldays held at the beginning of June has boosted the volume of new vehicles sales for the month of June, low interest rates, strong net immigration, strong New Zealand currency and a healthy tourism market (car rentals) continue to underpin the sales of new vehicles" said David Crawford.