Credit scores hint at political preferences - Credit Simple

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 06:46

Research undertaken by CreditSimple.co.nz shows credit scores may tell us more about Kiwis than just how good we are at paying bills, but also hint at voting preferences.

CreditSimple.co.nz overlaid New Zealand electorates with average credit scores and found those in National electorates are more likely to have a higher average credit score (652) than those in Labour electorates (621).

The six highest average scoring electorates are all National: Rodney, North Shore, Selwyn, East Coast Bays, Pakuranga and Waimakariri. The three lowest average scoring electorates are Labour: Manurewa, Mangere and Manukau East. The highest scoring Labour electorate is Port Hills (713), while the East Coast takes the title of lowest scoring National electorate (566).

The single highest scoring electorate is North Shore, with an average credit score of 735, while Mangere has the lowest average score at 487. The sole ACT electorate, Epsom, holds the seventh highest average credit score.

CreditSimple.co.nz spokesperson Hazel Phillips said the research provides an insight into one aspect of voters’ financial lives and the issues that will likely be important to them as we approach the election.

"Credit scores are a key indicator of credit health," Ms Phillips said. "New Zealanders with low scores are likely to have trouble accessing credit such as mortgages, loans and sometimes even power and phone contracts. They’re also more likely to pay high interest on any loans they can get."

"Conversely, those with high credit scores will score low-interest deals and have more options when it comes to credit. Our research suggests these levels of credit freedom may play a role in the policies and parties New Zealand voters support," she added.

Kiwis can check if their credit health is in shape by getting their credit score for free at www.creditsimple.co.nz.