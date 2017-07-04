Waterfront subdivision block for sale in New Plymouth

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 09:12

A large block of coastal land formerly owned by Ngamotu Golf Course - and now consented for the establishment of a 16 section high-end residential enclave - has been placed on the market for sale.

Current owners Taranaki-based investment company Links Coastal Development Ltd has commissioned New Zealand’s leading landscape designers, Boffa Miskell, along with other relevant New Zealand experts, to achieve local council consent for the establishment of 16 residential lots.

The consent process required detailed landscape and engineering design, completed survey plans along with ecological and coastal zone study reports. All the hard work is done.

The gently-undulating block of coastal land sits on the northern corner of the renowned Ngamotu Championship Golf Course, and is the only piece of waterfront real estate in the New Plymouth city catchment with consent for a multi-residential development.

The 7.6465 hectare waterfront block overlooking New Plymouth’s Coastal Walkway is being marketed for sale by tender by Bayleys Taranaki, with tenders closing on August 2, 2017.

Bayleys Taranaki salesperson Neale Parkinson said that under current consented plans, individual sections within the development block ranged in size from 1410 square metres to 1.095 hectares.

"Taking into account the dune-like topography and flora present across the block, the council has given consent for homes to be built so that the rooflines and form blend in with the countryside," he said.

"Appreciating that the coastal environment of this location is fundamental to the value of what will be a very exclusive collection of lifestyle residences."

Mr Parkinson said that while the consents in place allowed for the subdivision of up to 16 sections, there was of course the option to have fewer - but larger - properties sliced off.

"Because of the multiple development options, along with the fact that there is no other site like this on the Taranaki coastline this close to the city, the land is unique. That is why the block is being sold through a tender process rather than with a fixed price or at auction," he said.

As part of the council consent, a new access road will be formed off the end of the existing Links Road network servicing the enclave block. Links Coastal Developments Ltd was the company behind award-winning subdivision The Links - a 250 home community which sits between the beach and State Highway Three.

The granted consent provides flexibility with staging the development. Through the consenting process the company has received keen interest from potential buyers.

"While waterfront property does come up for sale occasionally, the uniqueness of this property will certainly be at the forefront of developers looking at what demand there will be in the market place for these sections," Neale Parkinson said.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to secure a consented coastal land holding close to the city, and adjoining a championship golf course with spectacular city and mountain views, with access onto New Plymouth’s coastal walkway.

The New Plymouth-based consortium of shareholders have decided the time is right to pass the project on to a purchaser who will complete the development which has been many years in the making.

The shareholders have a vision for this unique area that it will become nationally significant as a residential development that sits lightly on the land and gives its residents a special pride in being part of the environment.

The shareholders are confident that their vision is encapsulated within the carefully crafted consent and now all that is required is for the implementation of that dream.