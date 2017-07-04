AIA announces new general manager of aeronautical commercial

|
Auckland Airport has announced the appointment of Scott Tasker as its new general manager aeronautical commercial.
Adrian Littlewood, Auckland Airport’s chief executive, says, "Scott will be responsible for our route development and tourism strategies and our focus on sustainably growing airline services to New Zealand."
"Scott’s brings 21 years of experience in the travel industry to the role, including eight years working in sales for Lufthansa and Emirates - ultimately as the head of passenger sales for Emirates in New Zealand. Prior to joining Auckland Airport in 2015, Scott was the general manager for the New Zealand operations of an international travel services business."
"For the past two and half years, Scott has led our aeronautical commercial activities in the Americas market and overseen significant growth in new carriers and additional capacity, including the arrival of American Airlines and United Airlines last year."
Scott has recently been Auckland Airport’s acting general manager aeronautical commercial and I am delighted to confirm his appointment today, which also reflects the strength of the wider team we have working at Auckland Airport," says Mr Littlewood.
Scott Tasker says, "The strong passenger and airline growth which Auckland Airport has experienced in recent years has helped fuel New Zealand’s tourism boom and bring real economic growth to our cities and regions. It has also helped to make travel much more affordable and provided more travel options for Kiwis."
"I look forward to leading Auckland Airport’s aeronautical commercial team as it continues to promote Auckland as a destination for new international airlines, helps existing airlines to grow their markets, and supports the amazing work of the New Zealand tourism industry," says Mr Tasker.
