Retail fuel market report raises concerns for Wellington - WREDA

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 13:06

Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency Interim Chief Executive welcomed the insights provided by the release of the New Zealand Fuel Market Financial Performance Study today, but said it revealed issues of concern for Wellington.

"As the second largest population and commercial centre of New Zealand, it is important that Wellingtonians have access to competitively priced fuel. We’re particularly concerned by the report’s finding that retail gross margins in Wellington have increased at a faster rate than margins in the rest of the North Island.

We are now analysing the report in detail in order to prepare a submission to government. We’re seeking to understand precisely why Wellington’s retail fuel market is not as competitive as some other parts of the country, and will look to government to improve the regulatory environment to address this."

Mr Fry said the discrepancy in Wellington’s pricing was an opportunity for the market to correct, which would benefit the region’s consumers and businesses alike.