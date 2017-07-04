CoreLogic introduces Cordell Sum Sure

|
[ login or create an account ]
At a time when digital innovation and a focus on customer experience is permeating all aspects of our lives, building insurance has been somewhat left behind.
Insurance protection for your property no longer needs to be a guessing game with the arrival of Cordell Sum Sure, the newest product from CoreLogic - https://www.corelogic.com.au/products/cordellsumsure
Underestimating the amount a property should be insured for can be a trap for many homeowners. Although insurance is designed to give us peace of mind, CoreLogic General Manager Insurance Suresh Dhanushkoti says, "The fact is that it’s historically not been the easiest process to navigate."
He said, "Consumers are unlikely to have the experience to determine the level of insurance they require and this could leave them vulnerable to the potential for underinsurance which can prove costly in the event of a claim."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.