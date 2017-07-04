CoreLogic introduces Cordell Sum Sure

Tuesday, 4 July, 2017 - 20:01

At a time when digital innovation and a focus on customer experience is permeating all aspects of our lives, building insurance has been somewhat left behind.

Insurance protection for your property no longer needs to be a guessing game with the arrival of Cordell Sum Sure, the newest product from CoreLogic - https://www.corelogic.com.au/products/cordellsumsure

Underestimating the amount a property should be insured for can be a trap for many homeowners. Although insurance is designed to give us peace of mind, CoreLogic General Manager Insurance Suresh Dhanushkoti says, "The fact is that it’s historically not been the easiest process to navigate."

He said, "Consumers are unlikely to have the experience to determine the level of insurance they require and this could leave them vulnerable to the potential for underinsurance which can prove costly in the event of a claim."