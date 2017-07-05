NZRA awards 'celebrating the outdoors'

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 06:43

There are so many great stories in outdoor recreation just waiting to be told. The NZRA Outdoor Awards are your opportunity to celebrate those successes and nominate individuals and organisations that are valued and effective members of the outdoors community.

The Awards are an important means of recognising the size and diversity of the outdoor recreation sector and provide an opportunity for outdoor individuals and organisations to be rewarded, recognised and for us to celebrate their contribution.

They are also a means of recognising how important outdoor recreation is to the lifestyle of all New Zealanders. Nominations are open until 4 August 2017 and we will be awarding the following accolades:

Outstanding Volunteer Award

Outstanding Event Award

Outstanding Programme Award

Organisational Excellence Award

Environmental Leadership Award

Supreme Award

NZRA Chief Executive Andrew Leslie said the awards provide an important acknowledgement for the people and organisations whose efforts markedly improved outdoor experiences in New Zealand.

"It is vital we continue to recognise the efforts of our outdoor organisations, paid workers and volunteers so they can find support for their efforts to improve outdoor experiences and foster the love of New Zealand’s great outdoors that is ingrained as a part of our culture," Mr Leslie said.

You can nominate and find more information here: http://bit.ly/OutdoorAwards

The 2017 winners will be announced at the Outdoors Forum dinner in Wellington on the evening of Monday 4 September.