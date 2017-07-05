Joe O'Connell appointed to SBS Bank Board

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 09:52

SBS Bank is pleased to announce that Joe O’Connell, a Southland based businessman and chartered accountant, has been appointed to the Bank’s Board of Directors.

Chairman John Ward said O’Connell’s appointment will be viewed positively by Members as the organisation continues to enhance outcomes and benefits for them.

"Joe’s involvement in the wider community positions him well to understand the principles that SBS stands for, and how important they are to our organisation. His commercial and business knowledge, across a range of industries, will enable him to contribute significantly to the Board, particularly on governance aspects."

O’Connell said he was excited to join a strong, Southland based organisation that represented Members throughout the country.

"Like all organisations in today’s world SBS operates in a changing and dynamic environment. SBS not only understands this but is looking hard at its current offering to ensure it stays relevant for Members now and into the future. SBS’ ability to adapt has held it in good stead, ensuring it has not only survived but prospered over the past 140 years. SBS has a great history and I’m excited to be part of its very bright future."