E-Liquid manufacturer exceeds minimum production standards

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 10:53

With the Government announcing its intention to legalise the sale of nicotine e-cigarettes and nicotine e-liquids, NZVAPOR has jumped ahead of the market by developing an ISO approved clean-room laboratory for manufacturing nicotine e-liquids in New Zealand.

NZVAPOR has met and exceeded the minimum standard for ISO approval and now holds an ISO 9001:2008 Class 7 registration for its manufacturing facilities. This means the Silverdale based company’s production facility is of a world class standard.

"NZVAPOR has always focused on being a responsible leader in the vaping industry and supports reasonable regulation including the introduction of standards to produce e-liquids," said QJ Satchell, Managing Director of NZVAPOR.

"We’re elated to have achieved the ISO accreditation which should demonstrate, and give further confidence to the Government that the vaping industry in New Zealand is responsible and able to operate to world class standards," said Mr Satchell.

NZVAPOR has experienced significant growth over the past two years and self-funded the development of its clean-room manufacturing capabilities to prove to regulatory bodies that a minimum standard is attainable for New Zealand based manufacturers.

"New Zealand has the opportunity to be one of the world leaders for the vaping industry and it is important for companies like NZVAPOR to push for these kinds of minimum standards. We need to be sure that local manufacturing practices meet globally recognised standards that supports New Zealand companies and their efforts to compete in the global e-liquid market," said Mr Satchell.

The latest ISO accreditation is another feather in the cap for NZVAPOR and further supports the company’s work with smoking cessation programmes and public health advocacy initiatives that include the provision of e-cigarettes and e-liquids for research being conducted by the University of Auckland’s National Institute for Health Innovation and Vape2save.

"The accreditation enhances NZVAPOR’s business as a leading provider of New Zealand made nicotine e-liquids and should give consumers added confidence that locally made e-liquids meet international standards," Mr Satchell said.