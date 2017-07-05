Top property professional David White to join Colliers International

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:00

The Government’s most senior property professional, David White, is taking up a newly created role at Colliers International.

White announced his resignation as Director of the Government Property Group on Friday, and will start at Colliers International in August.

He has been appointed to the position of Director of Research and Consulting, part of the national Research and Consulting group. Alan McMahon, National Director of Research and Consulting at Colliers International, says White will remain in Wellington and lead the company’s research and consulting services in the capital.

"No one understands the workings of property in the public sector better than David. We are thrilled to secure his services," McMahon says. "While his skills have been honed in the public sector in recent years, they are equally applicable in the private sector.

"David will provide a wide range of services to both public and private sector clients, with a particular focus on business case and policy development, property strategy, research and planning."

White’s property career has spanned institutional property investment, occupation and consultancy. He joined Treasury in 2005 and was seconded as a ministerial advisor for two years before establishing the Government Property Group in 2010.

White completed Bachelor of Business and Master of Business Administration degrees at Massey University, and is currently studying towards a PhD. He is also a part-time lecturer at Massey University.

"I am delighted to join New Zealand’s leading property services company," White says. "Adding my experience will round out Colliers International’s offer, and will I think add some real value to our services."

Collier’s International’s Research and Consulting group includes the Research team and the Consulting team, headed by McMahon, and the Strategic Consulting team, headed by Chris Farhi.