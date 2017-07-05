Restaurant hub launches takeaway offering

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 12:09

Restaurant Hub has expanded its offering, following the success of its existing restaurant search and booking website, developing a takeaway option that allows for food to be delivered directly or ordered for collection.

"Restaurant Hub really took off over the summer months with people eating out and it has just continued strongly since then," co-founder Mark Gregory said. "Now with offering the ability to order takeaway food as an additional feature, it will continue to grow attracting a potentially different clientele."

Restaurant Hub is New Zealand’s only food and beverage aggregator for restaurant bookings. Now with offering takeaways for pick-up or delivery it provides users with choice from one website but also making life simpler, removing the hassle and time involved with deciding where to go, searching restaurant availability and ringing to book a table or takeaway.

"One of the aspects we get great feedback on is 24/7 instant confirmation. There’s nothing worse than trying to sort plans for dinner and not knowing if the restaurant can take you. Restaurant Hub is designed in a way that connects into each restaurant’s booking system, providing both the restauranteur and the diner with confirmation of the booking so everyone knows where they stand. Plus of course it introduces people to booking for restaurants that they may not have been to before."

Co-founder of restaurant Hub, Mark Gregory says "the majority of our bookings are made by those aged 20-40 years old, and our audience are excited about exploring new dining experiences. Restaurant Hub also guarantees that you get the best table available, again by connecting into the restaurant’s booking system."

Gregory says New Zealand dining is better than it’s ever been.

"There’s so much choice and quality in the market and consumers are becoming more discerning. Restaurant Hub has brought together nearly a thousand restaurants across the entire country, all in one place so that diners can search and explore the perfect restaurant for them by location, cuisine, price and category and can book a table or order a takeaway for delivery or pick-up, with instant confirmation."