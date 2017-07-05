Wellington job ads soar as strong economy rolls on

Wednesday, 5 July, 2017 - 13:45

Wellington’s strong run of economic growth has continued, with June having the highest growth in job ads for the past 15 months, Acting Wellington Mayor Paul Eagle says.

ANZ Research’s New Zealand Jobs report for July states that employment advertisements in the capital rose by 2.3% last month, an increase of 8.7% from last June.

There were 5395 new jobs advertised in the Capital City in June, compared to 4471 for the same month in 2015.

"Wellington’s economy is going from strength-to-strength and we’re seeing that reflected in job growth," Cr Eagle says. "Well-paying jobs are at the centre of strong communities, and it’s great that Wellington’s employment market is booming.

"Our job is to keep making the investments Wellington needs to create even more jobs - that’s why we are building a new movie museum and convention centre, it’s why we’re upgrading local infrastructure and why we are backing local businesses by simplifying our consenting process."

Wellington City Council’s Economic Development Portfolio Leader, Councillor Simon Marsh, says the growing number of new jobs is a sign of confidence from local businesses.

"This shows our city is going in the right direction. There’s a real buzz and energy about Wellington at the moment and it’s encouraging to see that reflected in growing numbers of jobs.

"Wellington’s whole economic strategy is based around enabling businesses in the Capital City to grow. We have gains in all of our key areas of economic strength - education, tourism and technology. This is exactly the trend we are hoping for. It’s great to see local businesses backing themselves to take on new staff."