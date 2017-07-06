NZ food network helping fast rising water extractor

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 08:36

New Zealand’s top food innovation network is helping fast rising clean-tech company Hydroxsys with its amazing water extraction technologies aimed at mining, dairy and other industries that need water extraction or remediation.

New Zealand Food Innovation Network chief executive Alexandra Allan says new membrane technology created by Hydroxsys will increase productivity throughout many industries in New Zealand such as dairying, to produce high value-added products, such as whey protein, more efficiently.

This new membrane technology created by Hydroxsys will increase productivity throughout many New Zealand industries, including the dairy industry, to produce high value-added products like whey protein more efficiently. They are also able to help the wider agriculture sector, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, textiles and industrial wastewater.

"Hydroxsys came to us 18 months ago to utilise equipment we have that is integral to the processing technology they are developing," Allan says.

"Hydroxsys was aware of our FoodBowl set up and we are now renting our membrane plant to Hydroxsys so they may carry out trials at their Auckland premises to validate their new technology before commercialising at the end of the year.

"The FoodBowl has a wide range of food processing technology available to allow companies to produce new products and try new processing methods, either by coming to The FoodBowl near Auckland Airport, or through renting the technology to use at their own premises.

"This is a cool flexible arrangement which means companies are able to innovate at their own premises or The FoodBowl, depending on what suits them best for their application.

"The FoodBowl and wider New Zealand Food Innovation Network is dialling up innovation and entrepreneurship in the New Zealand food and beverage industry through enabling companies to commercialise new products on local and global markets.

"We will be helping industry this year to develop capability on the latest new technologies such as high-pressure processing and areas of global market growth such as bioactives which is an area New Zealand has many special advantages because of our native flora and fauna," Allan says.

Hydroxsys has raise about $3 million in investment funding from people and organisations such as the New Zealand Venture Investment Fund, Sparkbox and K1W1 (Sir Stephen Tindall’s investment fund).

Hydroxsys has developed a platform technology approach for the membrane market and has sound technology so it can be a leader in markets such as China, the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Where organisations and businesses must treat waste streams before discharge, Hydroxsys can be relevant.

The New Zealand Food Innovation Network is an accessible, national network of science and technology resources created to support the growth and development of New Zealand food and beverage business of all sizes or providing facilities and the expertise needed to develop new products and process from idea to commercial success. Its network is working closely with science, technology and export partners to grow capability.