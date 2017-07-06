Diversity and inclusion pays dividend for the Treasury

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 10:04

Last night The Treasury were recognised for their diversity and inclusion work at the annual Institute of Public Administration New Zealand (IPANZ) Public Sector Excellence Awards. Secretary to the Treasury Gabriel Makhlouf is delighted by the acknowledgement of his organisation’s work to make the Treasury more diverse and inclusive.

"This win is testament to the commitment the Treasury has to being an organisation that not only reflects the people that we serve but also celebrates and embraces difference - in all its forms," says Mr Makhlouf.

"Having greater diversity broadens the experiences and perspectives within organisations, and inclusion helps organisations make the most of this talent. Together, diversity and inclusion enable better ideas, solutions and services. In today’s world that matters more than ever."

The Treasury’s entry highlighted the introduction of blind applications to its graduate and internship recruitment. The Treasury is broadening its reach to encourage people with a diversity of skills to apply. This innovative approach reduces the scope for unconscious bias to impact the selection of talented graduates and internships and makes for a more robust and fair process.

The IPANZ award for Excellence in Improving Diversity and Inclusiveness within the Public Sector recognises organisations that are leading the drive for a diverse public sector workforce that is representative of all New Zealanders. The Treasury congratulates its fellow finalists for this award, Counties Manukau Health and Unitec Institute of Technology.

The award was one of 11 recognising public sector excellence at the event. The Treasury sponsored the Excellence in Improving Public Value through Business Transformation Award won by Radio New Zealand, and was a co-sponsor with the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment of the Excellence in Regulatory Systems Award won by New Zealand Customs Service. The Treasury applauds all of the winners, finalists and entrants of the IPANZ Public Sector Excellence Awards.