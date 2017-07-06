An exciting new way to purchase off the plan

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 11:20

Purchasing a property prior to its construction is becoming an increasingly common way to buy a home but until now there has been no single website or sales resource dedicated to buying off the plans.

Launching in June, Offplan.kiwi is an online directory for new build housing and apartment developments. This useful website gives users a snapshot of each project and includes imagery, videos, key facts, location, information on price and contact details for the agent or vendor.

The idea for the site came from conversations between David Hillier and Jamie Holmes, whose company One to One Hundred provides marketing services to developers and real estate agents selling off plan projects. The pair teamed up with developer, Peter Gray, who has built the site.

"We’ve met lots of people who like the idea of buying off the plans but never do anything about it. They just don’t know where to start. Our aim was to give them a simple, comprehensive catalogue of new build projects so they could do some initial research on which developments fit their purchase criteria before making an enquiry," says David.

"The interactive map lets users navigate fluidly around the city to discover the many different developments we have," adds Peter. "It’s so simple to get a good understanding of what’s out there."

The website is different to Trademe Property or Realestate.co.nz in that it does not include any completed buildings, and listings are on a per-project rather than a per-unit basis.

"By keeping the site to just new build projects, we have been able to form an uncluttered list of developments for buyers wanting to explore this avenue. The per-project format is also better for comparing the development as a whole," Jamie explains.

There is no charge to browse or enquire on Offplan; rather there is a cost to list a development - although Offplan are currently offering free listings while they build traffic and leads for their clients.

The website currently contains over 40 projects across Auckland including The Pacifica, the International, Wynyard Central, St Marks and Milford Living. Offplan intends to expand its listings to include all the major cities in the country over the next year.

"We believe that our site is a great new resource for both vendors and purchasers, and that it will grow the entire off plan industry by introducing buyers that might otherwise have found it too difficult to research," concludes David.