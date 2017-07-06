Adult toy retailer takes Top Shop Awards by storm

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 11:28

Wellington based adult toy online retailer Adulttoymegastore took the Wellington Retail NZ Top Shop Award event by storm last night after being announced as a finalist for three categories, including the People’s Choice Award.

A total of 600 New Zealand businesses applied for the Retail NZ Top Shop Awards this year, of which 200 were shortlisted. Ten finalists for each of the 11 categories are announced at regional events, with the lower North Island event being held in Wellington on 5 July, and finalists will attend the national Awards night in Auckland on 7 September this year. Adulttoymegastore was the only adult retailer shortlisted from Wellington. Greg Harford, Retail NZ public affairs general manager, says the Top Shop Awards are not about what you sell, but how you retail. "In 2017, the Awards have been revamped to focus on what retailers do, rather than what they sell. The 11 prestigious new Awards focus on the overall customer experience, investment and people, visual merchandising and innovation.

"The Awards are about celebrating all that's good about the retail sector in New Zealand, at both a regional and national level."

Adulttoymegastore marketing executive Emma Hewitt says becoming a finalist is a testament to the high caliber of service provided by the online retailer, and also works towards dispelling stigma around sex toys in New Zealand.

"We were announced as finalists for the Innovation Award, the Pureplay Etailer Award, and the People’s Choice Award which is such an amazing outcome - it’s a real credit to the outstanding work the team at Adulttoymegastore does," says Emma.

Adulttoymegastore is a Wellington based online adult toy and lingerie retailer that started in 2009 and operates in New Zealand and Australia, and Emma says business is as busy as ever. "Kiwis sure love their adult toys! Our customers are from all walks of life - they’re 18 and over, with some of our customers in their 80s, which goes to show that we have something for everyone." But she says the retailer is going further than providing sex toys. They are also working to change perceptions. "We’re very passionate about having a positive impact on the community by breaking down the stigmas around sexuality, and especially around sex toys," Emma explains.

"We’re a sex-positive retailer and we focus on providing education about safe use of adult toys and helping customers to make informed choices. We don’t want it to be considered taboo to own a vibrator or a Fleshlight - because the fact is that a huge amount of kiwis own them!"

Adulttoymegastore content executive Janelle Cheesman agrees. She says the retailer is working to dispel negative stereotypes around adult toys by normalising the use of sex toys in New Zealand bedrooms. "Although it’s the 21st century, there’s still a social stigma around sex toys, which is unfortunate because sex and masturbation are such natural parts of life, and sex toys are designed specifically to make good sex, great!" Janelle explains. "Some people may think of adult stores as seedy places, but Adulttoymegastore isn’t like that at all, which is probably why it’s so successful! At Adulttoymegastore people don’t feel judged for what products they buy - it’s private, discreet and stress-free.

"Being a finalist for three categories goes a long way towards helping to normalise the adult toy industry in New Zealand, and being a finalist for the People’s Choice Award is the icing on the cake because it shows how much our customers love us!" Adulttoymegastore provides a wide range of adult toys to suit people’s individual budgets and needs.