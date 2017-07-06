ANZIIF's compliance unit removes need for observational assessment

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 12:07

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) has carried out a complete refresh of the RG 146 Tier 2 General insurance compliance - general advice unit, removing the human observation assessment requirement.

With several large general insurers already signing up staff to take part in the refreshed compliance unit, the new RG 146 assessment will see participants take part in a relevant scenario-based assessment with results delivered immediately after completion.

ANZIIF worked with industry professionals to develop virtual scenarios that reflect real-life situations that many staff face in their roles - situations that would require a Tier 2 compliance qualification to manage and provide a preferred outcome.

The refreshed compliance unit with the new assessment eliminates the need to spend internal hours on observational assessments for each individual completing the course.

‘Moving the assessment from an observation-based assessment to an interactive online scenario now allows companies to put a larger scale of staff through the course due to the unit’s accessibility, efficiency, timesaving benefits and learner centre design,’ says Prue Willsford, CEO at ANZIIF.

Participants can enrol in the course for AUD $250.00.

More information on the course can be found via the ANZIIF website at https://anziif.com/education/anziif-skills-units#/compliance/t2GIGenAd/