Holmes appoints new Business Manager in Auckland

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 12:45

Geoff Sharp is the new Business Manager of Holmes Consulting in Auckland.

He has been with Holmes since 2003, working out of Wellington, San Francisco and most recently Auckland since 2011.

John Hare, chief executive of parent company Holmes Group, said Geoff’s appointment reflected his experience and diverse range of project knowledge.

"He has helped to deliver large scale, architecturally complex projects including several that have won awards for both architecture and structural engineering. We’re delighted that he has accepted this position."

Previously a Project Director, Geoff’s promotion follows the appointment of Hamish Nevile as chief executive of Holmes Consulting, effective from the beginning of 2018.

With specific expertise in the commercial structures market, Geoff has handled projects ranging in scale from the reconfiguration of existing buildings through to the design of new mid and high-rise offices. This specific experience means he understands some of the broader strategic and economic drivers associated with a successful commercial development.

"Working with Holmes has allowed me to work on a variety of interesting projects both here and overseas. I’m excited to be taking on this pivotal role in Auckland and look forward to the new challenges it brings," Geoff says.

Geoff holds a BE (Hons) from Canterbury University. He is a Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) and a Professional Member (MIPENZ). He is also licensed as a structural engineer in the State of California (SE).