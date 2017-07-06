Customs wins at Public Sector Excellence Awards

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 13:25

The New Zealand Customs Service is delighted to be named as the winner of the Excellence in Regulatory Systems category of the Deloitte IPANZ Public Sector Excellence Awards 2017.

Customs was recognised for its Joint Electronic Verification System (JEVS) which provides further assurance over the origin of New Zealand goods exported to China.

The Awards judges said, "This was a really strong case study - across jurisdictions; technologically innovative; with tangible results."

Customs Chief Information Officer Murray Young said it was an honour to receive the award on behalf of Customs and the organisation is very proud of JEVS.

"The ability to verify and validate the origin of shipments immediately is saving customs officials, at both ends, time and effort, allowing them to focus more attention on other border risks. For importers and exporters alike, there is now more certainty around clearance times and assurance that legitimate goods receive tariff preference under the 2008 New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement.

"Customs can also bring other trading partners on to this system, which will further increase assurance over exports to other markets. New Zealand is only the second country in the world to introduce such a system with China".

The annual Public Sector Excellence Awards recognise and reward outstanding performances and achievements in the New Zealand public sector.

This year’s awards attracted 70 entries from a range of organisations across New Zealand. Customs was also a finalist in the in the Improving Public Value through Business Transformation category.