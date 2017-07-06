Commercial radio celebrates further audience growth

Thursday, 6 July, 2017 - 15:57

Commercial Radio Audience Measurement survey shows 3.35 million people, more than 80% of New Zealanders aged 10+ listen to commercial radio each week.

Radio Broadcasters Association CEO Jana Rangooni says "At a time of increased competition I’m ecstatic to see yet another period of growth with 48,000 more people listening to commercial radio in this latest survey. Everyone in the industry across all brands should feel incredibly proud to see the work they put in 24/7 to stay relevant and engaged with New Zealanders of all ages is making an impact."

Survey 2 2017 has shown that commercial radio continues to thrive, delivering compelling results across key demographics. Highlights include:

- People 10-17: 75.3% listen each week

- People 18-34: 80.5% listen each week

- People 25-44: 84.7% listen each week

- People 25-54: 84.8% listen each week

- People 45-64: 83.2% listen each week

- People 55-74: 79.8% listen each week

- Grocery Buyers: 83.1% listen each week

The CEOs of both major commercial radio companies were pleased to see today’s results.

Michael Anderson CEO of MediaWorks said "Through these results we see MediaWorks and Radio as a whole consistently demonstrating its connection with New Zealand audiences. Radio is a key part of our media mix and with its ability to deliver content across the full media spectrum - it provides great opportunity for innovation now and into the future."

NZME CEO Michael Boggs points out "It’s another strong survey for NZME and for radio as a medium. The standard and strength of the content being produced is resonating with listeners and advertisers but most importantly these results show it’s a dynamic medium able to constantly adapt and react to what’s happening in the market."